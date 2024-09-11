PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03TUIyRFJTSEdQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTdNQjJEUlNIR1AnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Missouri Perspective On Saturday's Matchup

Kevin Stone • EagleAction
Staff Writer
@kstone06

I hopped on the PowerMizzou podcast on Tuesday (released on Thursday) to talk about the matchup with Mizzou Rivals reporter Gabe DeArmond.

Afterwards, I sent him a few questions for some written content regarding the game. Here was our exchange...

1. What's the biggest thing BC fans should be watching for when Mizzou is on offense, is there a weakness?

"So far Missouri hasn't gotten much of anything in the way of big plays. They're third in the country in first downs, they're averaging 45 yards a play, but they've only got six plays of more than ten yards and three plays of more than 20. But I don't think that's a long term issue. The biggest problem for Missouri so far has been penalties. They were called for two formation penalties and a ton of holds against Buffalo. They had six first downs and a touchdown called back by penalty. That's the type of thing you can get away with against Buffalo and Murray State, but not against BC and the rest of the of schedule."

2. Having not played a competitive game yet, is there a sense of unknown for Mizzou fans when it comes to their team?

"There should be. Missouri hasn't had a stressful snap. Yes, they did what they should have done against two bad teams, but how will they react if they're in a tight game in the second half? We don't know for sure. They did bring back a lot of guys from last year's team that had plenty of games like that, but there are also a lot of new faces and every team is a new thing. So, yeah, it's absolutely fair to wonder how Mizzou will react the first time it gets pushed."

3. Is the Mizzou fan base underestimating BC? Or are they cautiously optimistic?

"I think the win over Florida State opened a lot of eyes. Most Mizzou fans were surprised the line was as high as it was. My guess before it came out was 12.5. I don't think Mizzou fans are underestimating the Eagles at all. I think they expect to win, but I don't think they expect it to be a walk in the park."

4. What will Mizzou's defense be focused on most when dealing with the BC offense?

"It has to be Thomas Castellanos and the run game. It's not that BC can't beat you throwing the ball, but you have to make them do it. Florida State couldn't. Castellanos brings a different dynamic than the vast majority of quarterbacks. If a play breaks down or if you lose your containment he can score from anywhere on the field. Missouri has some very athletic linebackers so I wouldn't be at all surprised to see a spy on the quarterback quite a bit. But you have to put them in situations where you know they have to throw the ball and take your chances. If they beat you over the top and Castellanos' arm is the main reason, so be it, tip your cap. If they beat you because you let them run for 250 yards, that's on you."

5.. Lastly, what will Mizzou have to do in order to lose this game?

"I think a slow start is Mizzou's worst enemy. Missouri is the favorite and is the favorite for a reason. There's a talent and athleticism gap there. But BC isn't a pushover. Let an underdog hang around and gain confidence, anything can happen. On the flip side, if you can come out and score on your first couple of possessions and make a BC team that hasn't trailed all year play from behind, you have to feel good about your chances. A fast start and red zone execution are the big keys for Mizzou to me."

