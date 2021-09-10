UPDATE: Minutemen QB Tyler Lytle Ruled out for BC-UMass

This story was updated at 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2021, following the report that UMass quarterback Tyler Lytle will be out for Saturday's game against Boston College.





The first word Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley used to describe UMass quarterback Tyler Lytle after Tuesday’s practice was “tough.” The Colorado grad transfer earned that label, taking 10 punishing hits from a fierce Pittsburgh defense during a 51-7 blowout loss last Saturday.

His gutsy performance came at a cost, though.

Lytle didn't practice Wednesday, according to a report from the Daily Hampshire Gazette. And, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports, he has been ruled out for this week's game against BC. True freshman Brady Olson will get the nod.

UMass head coach Walt Bell previously said that Lytle was a "game-time choice," per the Gazette.

Lytle completed 14-of-31 passes for 167 yards in the Minutemen’s season-opening loss to Pitt. After three straight scoreless quarters—following a four-game 2020 season in which UMass totaled 12 points—Lytle took a keeper into the end zone from one yard out to prevent a shutout.

He’s a 6-foot-5, 225-pound signal caller from Redondo Beach, California. He was a three-star Class of 2017 recruit (5.6 Rivals Rating), who had a bundle of Power Five offers from schools such as Arizona State, Baylor, Cal, Indiana, Purdue, Miami, Pitt and even BC.

Lytle never won the starting job at Colorado. He was in a head-to-head competition for the Buffaloes' QB1 spot last season but was edged out by converted safety Sam Noyer, who ended up guiding Colorado to the AP Poll and, eventually, the Alamo Bowl in an up-and-down 2020 campaign.

When head coach Karl Dorrell chose Noyer over Lytle, he said that the position battle was “very, very, very close,” according to an ESPN story. Dorrell also said that Lytle would see some action under center in 2020. Lytle did, just not very much. He hit on four of his seven attempts across two games, which were separated by over a month.

With Lytle out for Saturday’s game against BC, it's Olson’s turn to spin it. The 6-foot-4 rookie hails from Bellingham and finished his high school career at Milford. Olson had offers from Georgia Tech and Colorado State but chose to remain in state with UMass.

Olson will have his hands full with a ballhawking BC defense that turned over Colgate quarterback Grant Breneman twice last week.

The Gazette also reported that UMass cornerback Bryson Richardson, who left the Pitt game with an injury, is doubtful for this weekend’s game against BC.

Starting left guard Reggie Marks III practiced Wednesday but missed the opener. His status is up in the air for Saturday, per the Gazette.