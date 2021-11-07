Milton tight end Andrew Rappleyea attends first BC game of 2021
While Boston College did not host a large number of recruits for Friday night's home game and win against Virginia Tech one of the area's top prospects did make the trip.That would be Andrew Rapple...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news