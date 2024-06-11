The second weekend of June official visits is in the books and top Midwest prospects have been camping all over the country in recent days so that means it's time for another Rumor Mill.

Abram's official visit to Boston College was an eye-opening experience for him and his family. The three-star defender was impressed by the program's atmosphere and coaching staff, and the university's campus was a plus as well. Abram also likes the Eagles' defensive scheme, which he believes fits his skillset.

Purdue has Beerman's attention following an official visit this weekend. The four-star prospect felt like a top priority for the Boilermakers and is excited about his potential fit in the program's defensive scheme. Beerman has already visited Cincinnati and has trips planned to Michigan State and West Virginia.

Chandler felt very comfortable during his official visit to Illinois, so much so that he committed to the Illini. The three-star receiver cited his relationship with position coach Justin Stepp as a big factor in his decision.

Cook spent the weekend at Louisville for his official visit and things couldn’t have gone better. The longtime Cardinals pledge was focused on peer recruiting during his visit and spent a lot of time with wide receiver Carl Jenkins and offensive tackle Chastan Brown. We’ll see if more programs enter the picture but Cook is very happy with his decision.

Farrell has been catching the attention of other programs lately after a strong offseason, but the North Carolina commit appears to be rock solid with the Tar Heels following his visit this weekend. The three-star tight end enjoyed his one-on-one time with Mack Brown and is excited about his scheme fit with the program's offense.

Rice is expected to announce his commitment decision later this week, and that choice is even more difficult now after his official visit to Minnesota. The three-star safety is also considering Louisville and Arizona. “What stood out mainly is the people there,” Rice said. “The staff is amazing and the kids there are, too.”

