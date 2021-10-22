Midseason Awards for the 2021 Eagles
Atlantic Division Champs? ACC Champs? Both of those goals weren’t out of the question at the start of the season for Boston College. Technically, they still aren’t.
But, after losing starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec for what seems like the whole year and dropping the first two conference games of the fall, BC is 4-2 again.
Although, unlike last year, it’s a head scratching 4-2. The Eagles beat up on FCS Colgate, UMass and Temple before outlasting Missouri, which has proven to be beyond bad defensively this year. Then they lost a winnable game in Death Valley and were humiliated by North Carolina State on Homecoming Weekend.
The ACC is wide open, and BC can compete with anyone in the conference. Head coach Jeff Hafley’s team might be its own worst enemy. Dropped snaps, missed throws and a lack of takeaways have the Eagles still searching for their first victory in league play.
That said, a lot has gone right for BC, especially defensively. And quarterback Dennis Grosel is giving it his all every week. It’s been a year filled with storylines. At the halfway point, it’s time to recognize which players are deserving of midseason recognition.
Rookie of the Year: WR Jaden Williams
Jaden Williams had a terrible game against N.C. State. There’s no way around it. He dropped three passes and registered a receiving grade of 38.2, according to Pro Football Focus. That performance, however, doesn’t take away from the start of his Eagles career. Williams, a former two-star recruit from Hendrickson High School (Pflugerville, Texas) burst onto the scene and made a name for himself in fall camp, where he drew comparisons to a young Zay Flowers. Williams grabbed three touchdown catches in his first four games. He’s reeled in 10 passes for 85 yards this season. And he’s been awfully close to hitting a few home run balls. Perhaps no play better showcased Williams’ potential than his near-miraculous catch at Clemson that was overturned.
Most Improved Player of the Year: P Grant Carlson
The same disclaimer as above: Like Williams, graduate punter Grant Carlson had a horrendous game against N.C. State. But there’s no denying his improvement in his sixth year with the team. Carlson leads the ACC in punt average (47.5 yards per punt), and he has the second-most 50-plus-yard punts (11) of any player in the conference this season. He’s also landed 10 inside opponents’ 20-yard line, including a 72-yarder at Clemson that rolled all the way to the Tigers’ 4-yard line. Carlson, with the exception of last weekend, has been a marksman, and he’s helped the Eagles control field position this year. Two of the previous three seasons, Carlson ranked in the bottom three of qualifying ACC punters in punt average. His hang time (3.96) has also improved for the third year in a row.
Comeback Player of the Year: LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley
Isaiah Graham-Mobley had some big shoes to fill following the departure of BC linebacker Max Richardson, who finished his Eagles career ranked with the 11th-most total tackles (316) in school history. Not to mention that Graham-Mobley was simultaneously a sixth-year player coming off two season-ending injuries yet also a “new guy” on campus. A King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, native, Graham-Mobley, or “IGM,” grew up in the Philly area and played at Temple for five years before making the jump to the ACC this offseason. Now healthy, he’s been a defensive stalwart for the Eagles. IGM leads the team with 38 total tackles, including 23 solos, which is tied for 18th most in the ACC. He’s also emerged as one of the Eagles’ best leaders.
Offensive Player of the Year: WR Zay Flowers
Flowers is having a down year, not because he isn’t playing well but because BC is having a hard time getting him the ball. Still, he is first on the team in catches and receiving yards, and it isn’t close. The speedy junior has hauled in 25 passes—nine more than any other Eagle—and piled up 352 receiving yards. He’s added three carries for 39 yards. Flowers has found the end zone twice, but you could probably triple that amount if Dennis Grosel was able to connect downfield with the future NFLer. The last two games, especially, Flowers has had a step on the secondaries of the league’s two-best defenses, and Grosel hasn’t been able to hit him. Touchdowns have been left on the field, however, Flowers’ sheer athleticism has been on full display, regardless.
Defensive Player of the Year: NB Josh DeBerry
Josh DeBerry was an All-ACC Honorable Mention cornerback last year. He made huge strides from his freshman to sophomore seasons, and he’s climbing another rung of the ladder in 2021. Playing mostly nickel this fall, BC has used DeBerry practically everywhere. He’s lined up in the slot for 222 snaps, out wide for 68, in the box for 29 and even on the D-Line for five, according to PFF. He’s the best tackler on the team, per PFF. DeBerry has a missed tackle rate of just 3.1%, and he’s second on the team with 19 solo tackles. He’s been targeted 30 times and has allowed just 15 completions for an average of 11.6 yards per reception. DeBerry has picked off a pair of passes, too.
MVP: RB Pat Garwo III
Travis Levy came into the season as the Eagles’ lead back, but it was expected that BC would operate some sort of running back-by-committee. After all, that’s what offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. did last year. No one saw Pat Garwo III emerging as BC’s most explosive back, though, except for maybe Garwo himself. Before this year, the redshirt sophomore’s single-game career high was 36 yards against Pittsburgh in 2020. He did that on 14 carries. He’s shattered that mark this fall, rushing for 48 or more yards in each of the Eagles’ last five games. Garwo is averaging 6.2 yards per tote. His two best games were against UMass and Missouri, when he rumbled for 160 and 175 yards, respectively. He’s scored five times this year, more than any other Eagle.