Men's Basketball Wins Cayman Islands Classic With Another Thriller

It might be the only time the team poses with hats and T-shirts this season, but it's a big step.

BC is bringing home the Cayman Islands Classic title after a Joshua Beadle game-winning three pointer with 2.2 seconds left for a 63-61 win on Tuesday night.

Chad Venning had 16 points and seven rebounds. Elijah Strong added 11 points and six boards while Beadle (13 points, three rebounds, two assists) and Roger McFarlane (9 points, seven assists) were huge off the bench.

Boston College is now 6-1 on the young season and maybe, just maybe, this collection of misfit toys and under recruited, under appreciated guys is coming together as a group quicker than anticipated.

It's only November, but the photo used for this story could serve as quite a bit of motivation if this team truly has any aspiration of shocking the world and making the tournament.

"I told the guys before the game. This is a tournament game, because this is a tournament team," Roger McFarlane said. "This is really a confidence booster and one of these games where you win to get one step closer to where you want to be, which is the tournament."

"Look, we’re going to the Cayman Islands. The only reason we’re going is because we got a chance to compete for a championship. You only can do that in November and March," Earl Grant said of the mindset heading into this tournament.

This one was tight early as the teams entered halftime deadlocked at 26-26.

A Donald Hand Jr. layup with 18:14 left gave BC a 33-28 lead. But, from that point on, Boise State built a 48-40 lead in a little over six minutes. Javan Buchanan (24 point, four rebounds) helped keep the Broncos ahead rather comfortably with two free throws making it 54-45 with 8:27 remaining.

The Eagles clawed their way back and a McFarlane jumper with 5:59 left tied the game at 54-54. BC took a two-point lead less than a minute later on two Venning free throws.

BC maintained a lead until just 12 seconds remained and two Alvaro Cardenas free throws gave Boise a one-point lead at 61-60.

10 seconds later, Beadle smoothly drained his step-back three in the corner. The Broncos had one last chance with a half court heave, but it was wide and the Eagles mobbed Beadle.

BC is back home for its next two games against Dartmouth (11/29) and South Carolina (12/3) before opening ACC play on the road against Wake Forest on December 7.