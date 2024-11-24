Men's Basketball Gets Blowout Win In Cayman Islands Classic Opener

Once again, Earl Grant used his depth in a 82-52 beat down of Old Dominion on Sunday night.

The Eagles (5-1) had 11 players play at least 14 minutes or more. Donald Hand Jr. recorded his third straight double-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Fred Payne added 11 points and three rebounds with two assists while Jayden Hastings, Elijah Strong, Chas Kelley III and Chad Venning all had eight points. Roger McFarlane pulled down 11 rebounds to go along with six points too.

BC shot 34% as a team (29-67) and went 10-26 (38.5%) from beyond the arc. The Eagles controlled the glass once again (46-34) and had 18 assists with just eight turnovers. Bc was also 14-16 from the line.

"You played like you practice," Grant told his team in the locker room postgame. "So, when we grind and we grind and really compete, the fruits of your labor is what just happened. All I'm going to tell you is this...great job of executing our plan, playing smart basketball on offense, playing tough basketball on defense.

"I guess they had 50 points, 47 points...don't forget why we're here now. Don't forget why we're in the Cayman Islands."

Two Kelley III free throws early on put BC up 10-9 and the Eagles never really looked back from there. Payne hit a jumper and a three to push it to 16-9 and a Hastings layup made it 21-14 midway through the first half.

A Dion Brown layup with about seven minutes to go made it 29-19 and from there, the Eagles outscored ODU 14-5 to take a 43-24 halftime lead.

"it's actually pretty nice," Hand said of playing in the Cayman Islands arena. "It's kind of like a bigger high school. We're just having fun playing basketball in the Cayman Islands."

"It's homey," added Hastings.

A three from Hand five minutes into the second half made it a 50-33 game. Another three from Hand moments later pushed it to 59-39 and a Hastings dunk a few possessions later made it 61-41.

A McFarlane jumper with 6:02 to go gave the Eagles a 30-point lead at 74-44 and it was smooth sailing the rest of the way.

BC will face Missouri State in a 'winner's bracket' matchup Monday night at 7:30 EST.