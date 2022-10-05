Jeff Hafley said that coordinators have preferences when it comes to where they call plays from. The third-year Eagles head coach doesn't have a choice where he's stationed on game day now. As a coordinator, though, he liked the booth.

He explained that you can lay everything out in front of you, chart things and take notes in between series.

"It's kind of like playing a video game up there sometimes," Hafley said. "The emotions are almost taken out of the game because it's just quiet, and you're so high looking down and just seeing everything."

That said, Hafley acknowledged that there are two sides to the coin.

"I also get why people want to be on the field," he said. "You get around your guys, you see what type of look they have in their eye. You can settle players down or try to pick them up."

First-year Eagles offensive coordinator John McNulty has done both this season. He started in the booth but moved to the sideline for BC's Week 3 game against Maine.

At the time, Hafley said that McNulty felt more comfortable being around the players on the field. Additionally, it allowed him to get players and calls in quicker.

McNulty has remained on the sidelines since.

"I think it’s better for everybody because everybody can go back and relay what they saw or tell them what they saw or what we should run," BC wide receiver Zay Flowers said.

"It’s better for the receivers, and I think it’s better for Phil [Jurkovec]. I think it’s just good to see the offensive coordinator on the field with you—the guy who’s calling the plays."

Flowers also praised McNulty's ability to move not only him but other receivers around in the offense to create more scheme variability.

It's still the first year of McNulty's BC system, and Hafley pointed out that, for a new staff, being down on the field together "probably helps out the communication."

Although the Eagles laid an egg in the first half of their disastrous loss at Florida State, they have won two of three games with McNulty on the sideline. While one of those victories came at the expense of FCS Maine, BC averaged 36 points in those wins.

Last week against Louisville was the eyebrow raiser—a performance that restored some faith in a McNulty offense that's been handicapped much of the season by a depleted and inexperienced offensive line.

The Eagles piled up a season-high 449 yards and registered their longest rushing and passing plays of the season. Jurkovec threw for more than 300 yards and, if you don't count two drops, had just one true incompletion. Plus, for the first time in 2022, BC averaged at least four yards per carry.

McNulty's move from the booth to the sideline isn't the reason why BC's offense has shown some life, however, it's improved communication, and it affirms McNulty's effort to connect with his players.

"I think he just felt like he needed to be down there with us," Flowers said. "I feel like he’s given us a spark, and it’s helping us so far."