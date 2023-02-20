First, it was Chas Kelley III. Now, it was Devin McGlockton.

The freshmen are coming into their own over in Chestnut Hill.

Despite a roller coaster season for BC, one thing over the last couple weeks has been clear and that is that some of the young guys that the Eagles have in the program are starting to figure out what it takes to play ACC basketball.

Kelley III had a breakout performance and was named the ACC co-rookie of the week. On Saturday, the Eagles desperately needed some help off the bench to help fend off a furious Florida State comeback and they got it from McGlockton who is a redshirt guy, but is finally getting a real opportunity this season. McGlockton scored 16 points, had seven rebounds and went 10-10 from the line while also earning some tough buckets down low.

“I thought Devin was unbelievable,” said head coach Earl Grant after the FSU win. “I mean, 10-for-10 from the free throw line, he’s a freshman. Played 25 minutes, 75% from the field, seven rebounds, two blocks, he just played a really good game. He’s Quinten (Post’s) roommate, maybe Quinten is rubbing off on him, but he really did a good job of showing great poise. I was so proud of him because he redshirted last year and he’s really been able to grow with this team this year.”

His roommate also chimed in with some thoughts on McGlockton’s effort and willingness to put the team first.

“I spend so much time with Devin and he’s a winner,” Post said. “He does all the little things, you know? He’s a guy that will run through a brick wall for you and he takes orders if you want to call it. If coach tells him this, this or this, or if I tell him this…he listens to the seniors and also takes initiative when he needs to. He’s just such a good player to play with and he came up big time for us (against Florida State), credit to him.”