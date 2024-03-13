"I want ya'll to go for the kill. Find a way."



That's what Earl Grant told the 11th-seeded Eagles in the locker room just before taking the floor against No. 6 Clemson in the second round of the ACC tournament on Wednesday night.



BC got the message loud and clear.



Despite missing Quinten Post for the majority of the first half due to foul trouble, BC built a 12-point halftime lead and never looked back, soundly beating the Tigers 76-55.



Ironically enough, when Clemson beat BC in the regular season, Post missed the game with the flu. Now, thanks to that little bit of revenge, BC (19-14) will face No. 3 Virginia in the quarterfinals on Thursday night (9:30).



Claudell Harris had a huge night to help fill the void Post left most of the game, finishing with 27 points and five rebounds. Zackery added 22 points while Post had 11 points and eight boards. As a team, BC shot 43% while out-rebounding Clemson 43-27, including 13-8 on the offensive side. The BC defense also held the Tigers to just 35% and a 4-20 clip from three.



"Just thankful, happy for our players. Just the efforts they've been putting in for multiple years. To see the fruits of their labors, that they can get rewarded from the labors and hard work they've put in. I thought they played great," Grant said postgame.



"I've been a little emotional these last few days, you know? I realize that every one of these games could be my last," said Post. "Just thinking back on all my years in college, especially my years at BC and what this program and what these coaches and what my teammates have meant to me. They've meant the world to me. I told the guys 'I'm not ready to be done,' basically. So, I really want to keep playing. After last game, like I said, I'm trying to play every game like it's my last game."



Post (4) and PJ Hall (5) combined for the game's first nine points as the big man battle got started early. Post free throws, a three and a Zackery three of his own put the Eagles up 14-7 six minutes in. Harris added a couple of free throws to push it to nine and made it a 10-0 BC run.



The only bad thing to come out of the first chunk of the game for BC was Post picking up two quick fouls and having to sit less than 10 minutes in. BC soon went cold as Clemson heated up. Prince Aligbe was stuffed by the rim on a dunk as the Tigers cut it to 18-17 with under 10 left in the half. Two McGlockton free throws finally halted the 8-0 Clemson run.



A fadeaway jumper from Hand and a Harris three from up top gave BC its first double digit lead (27-17). The Eagles kept the foot on the gas with Post still on the bench, making it a 14-1 run and a 32-18 lead with 5:34 left.



Remarkably, Post did not see the floor for the remainder of the half, but over the final 3:58, BC was able to maintain a comfortable cushion and took a 40-28 lead heading into the break. Clemson did grab a little momentum back with a buzzer-beating three, but all things considered it was a massively successful opening 20 minutes.



BC shot just 38% from the field, but Clemson was worse at 37%. The Eagles also had 10 points off turnovers to Clemson's zero and BC dominated the glass (25-15, 10-4 offensive).



"I think we've had some experience of it," Grant said when asked how the team survived the period of time without Post. "The first time we played Clemson we had six players...six guys went out and played as hard as they could and lost the game. I think that helped.



"Sometimes, adversity and negativity is supposed to be bad, but sometimes you grow from it. So, I think those experiences allowed us to grow and when we got in that situation tonight, nobody flinched, nobody panicked."



"We're just a deep team," added McGlockton. "Elijah Strong, he's a freshman, he's been improving a lot and it was good for him to come in and get the minutes QP had off."



Five minutes into the second, the Eagles kept some distance between themselves and the Tigers, holding a 46-36 lead thanks to strong defense and patience on offense when the Tigers went to a zone. Harris buried another three to hit the 20-point mark and make it 54-40 with a little over 12 minutes remaining.



Leading 56-40, Post sat down again with 10:32 left, but came back in just over a minute later as Armani Mighty hit two free throws to make it 58-43.



Down the stretch, this one was never really in doubt as BC converted when they had to and Clemson continued a pretty brutal shooting night. Zackery and Harris each buried three with threes at the two minute mark for the real final dagger, making it a 23-point game.



Now, BC (most likely) has earned itself at least an NIT berth, but if they can avenge a four-point loss from a few weeks ago and recapture some of last year's magic against UVA, the ACC semifinals on Thursday night aren't completely out of the question.



"We've been through a lot of adversity. So, at the end of the day, we're just happy we're still playing," Grant added. "We're going to come up with the best plan (for Virginia), we've got a lot of time to rest tomorrow. We've got a lot of time to prepare and we're excited.



"We're just happy we're going to be playing another game and we get the chance to advance to that next round."



Post believes this team is more ready for the moment compared to the last BC team to make the ACC quarters three years ago.



"I think three years ago was our first year. My first year and coach's first year. So, we'd been together for a year, but we still didn't really know ourselves and our identity," he said. "Right now, I feel like all our guys know exactly what they bring, what they're good at, what they're not so good at and I think we're all playing as a team and playing for each other.



"That's the difference. We've got veteran leadership, we've got young, talented guys. So, I just feel like we'r emore ready than we were three years ago."