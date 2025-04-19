MBB Lands Transfer Guard Chase Forte

While the football team has been busy trying to build a foundation of recruits, men's basketball is in a position where they need some immediate help in the portal.

After last year's debacle, the team needs to win games and quickly.

Enter former South Dakota State guard Chase Forte. Multiple reports from multiple outlets had Forte committing to the Eagles on Saturday evening. Forte is 6'1," 190lbs. and is from Raleigh, NC.

This will be his fifth stop after playing his senior year for the Coyotes last year. Before that, Forte has been at UNC Asheville, GCU and Northwestern.

Last year, he was named the Summit League Defensive Player of The Year and earned Summit League All-First Team and Defensive Team honors. Forte put up 17.9 points per game in 26.9 minutes per game. He was reliable, appearing in all 33 games SDU played. Forte also averaged 4.4 rebounds per game, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals.

In 2023 he played 31 minutes a game and averaged 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He appeared in just two games in 2021.

Forte could immediately step into a starting role, provide elite defense and hopefully, a scoring touch with some experience on his side.