CHESTNUT HILL - Close, but still not close enough.



Saturday was a perfect day for BC to show it was in fact a different team, but it was another opportunity that slipped by.



No. 4 UNC visited and let the Eagles hang around for much of the game, but in the end, the Tar Heels pulled away late for a 76-66 win.



46 total fouls were called in this game, which kept both teams from really getting into a rhythm. Still, it was BC's cold shooting (19-55, 35% /3-17 (18%).from three) and an inability to win the rebound battle (43-28 in favor of UNC) that cost them the game.



Quinten Post had 19 points and 10 boards and he helped hold Armando Bacot to just 10 points, but UNC got 16 from RJ Davis and 14 from Ryan Cormac. Claudell Harris also killed BC for the second straight game, going just 1-11, making him 2-24 over the last two games.



The Eagles drop to 11-7 overall and 2-5 in the ACC. The Tar Heels remain atop the conference at 15-3 overall and 7-0 in the ACC.



"We all play in the same league," Earl Grant said when asked about going up against the No. 4 team in the country. "I knew they were good. They've been good forever. Being in the ACC (Coach) Hubert is doing a great job, got them playing good basketball. But, in this league, you don't really get caught up with who it is, it's just the next game on the schedule. You've got to prepare accordingly, put together the best plan and go play."



Conte Forum was electric from the time the doors opened and students began streaming in a little over an hour before tipoff. The buzz didn't die down at all either, despite BC trailing 34-31 at the half.



A Prince Aligbe jam inside put BC u[ 6-5 early and a Post three made it 9-5. Another Aligbe dunk soon made it 14-8, but some sloppy possessions from the Eagles soon allowed the Tar Heels back in it and UNC grabbed a 17-16 lead with 9:40 left in the half.



An 0-8 stretch that lasted over four minutes for BC finally ended with a Post jumper, putting BC up 18-17. BC went cold for another stretch, allowing UNC to build a 27-22 lead, but a Chas Kelley jumper with 1:24 left tied the game at 30-30.



The officials were questionable throughout the afternoon, but the most absurd call of the first 20 minutes came when Kelley left his defender in the dust with a step back move and buried a three, but he was called for a push off in the final 15 seconds. UNC responded with a buzzer-beating dunk to take a three-point lead into the locker room at halftime.



It was a minor miracle BC was only down three given the fact that the Eagles shot 36% (10-28) in the first half and missed four of 11 free throws. The Eagles ended up 25-29 from the line.



With 10:20 left in the game, Post hit a hook shot to cut it to 52-48. With the refs getting whistle happy, a Post stuff of Bacot at the rim soon turned into free throws for the big man in blue, pushing it to 60-54.



"I thought...lot of foul calls. I did think the whistle was going both ways, so I don't think we can complain about that at all," said Post. "But, yeah, it kind of broke up the whole game. It was very physical. You've just got to live with it and play it out."



With 4:03 remaining, Zackery knocked down two free throws to cut it to 62-58, but UNC responded with a three. It was ultimately the theme the rest of the way as BC answered Tar Heel buckets, but couldn't get a stop.



A three-point-play for Mason Madsen at the three minute mark kept BC in striking distance at 68-63, but what appeared to be a shot clock violation on UNC's next possession ended up being a foul on Zackery as North Carolina pushed it back to 70-63. With 2:25 to play Zackery hit one of two free throws to make it 70-64, but it's as close as BC would get the rest of the way as UNC had some easy buckets down the stretch with a whole lot of Carolina blue cheering in the stands once the final buzzer blew.



In a year that was supposed to be different, the close losses continue to pile up for BC. The progress is clear, but the problem is it's not turning into wins and ultimately, a tournament berth is an extreme long shot at this point.



"The value I gain (from this game) is I'm proud that (the fans) are really starting to care about basketball," Grant said when asked what he takes from the loss. "They're showing up more, they're supporting these players. In order for your program to rise, you've got to get some people interested. I think our students really showed great interest...I think the local community showed up as well.



"That was a great sign, but we've got to play a little better to win a game like that. I'm proud that we executed the plan. We did everything we wanted to do, except defensive rebounds and shot selection. But, I think we're moving in the right direction. We've got to try and build on it and get better for the next game."



BC is back on the road for its next two games at Virginia Tech and Notre Dame on Tuesday and next Saturday.