Redshirt junior forward Chad Venning announced his commitment to BC on Sunday.

The 6'10," 255lb forward should be able to help replace some of the holes left by departures into the portal.



Last year, the big man from Brooklyn, NY averaged 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Bonnies. He scored double figures in 25 games and pulled down at least five rebounds in 12 games.



Venning's biggest game was a 23-point performance against Buffalo. He also scored 20+ against SIE, Fordham, St. Joseph's and Lasalle.