While the football program has been hogging all the recruiting news, men's basketball stole back a little spotlight late on Saturday night.



Jack Bailey - a 6'10" small forward from Blair Academy - said he's "1000%" committed to the Eagles' program on social media.



Bailey (from Blairstown, NJ) had interest from 17 schools and offers from 15 of them, with a few big name programs among that group.



Bailey had offers from BC, Albany, Bryant, Butler, Fairleigh Dickinson, Georgia Tech, Iona, Iowa, Iowa State, Manhattan, Monmouth, OK State, URI, Robert Morris, St. Bonaventure and St. John's (which means he chose Earl over Rick). Notre Dame and Stanford had also shown significant interest.