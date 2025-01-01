MBB Escapes With Win Over Last Place Miami

CHESTNUT HILL - Another disaster averted.

A four-win Miami team visited Conte Forum to start 2025 on Wednesday and quickly looked like they were going to send BC to another embarrassing loss, building a 19-point first half lead that was 12 at halftime.

But, the Eagles mounted the largest home comeback in program history, eventually grinding out a 78-68 win. In the midst of plenty of 'Fire Earl' talk from the frustrated fan base (rightfully so when the team hasn't sniffed the tournament in 16 years), BC is 9-5 (1-2 ACC) and has three winnable games coming up against Georgia Tech, Notre Dame and Syracuse.

The starting five of Elijah Strong, Chad Venning, Josh Beadle, Fred Payne and Donald Hand Jr. all scored in double figures. Venning had 17, while Payne chipped in 15 and six rebounds. Beadle had 13, Strong had 11 and Hand Jr. had 10.

"It was nice to see the guys compete and play hard," said Grant. "We had a great crowd. They kind of deserved that on the first day of the year, that competitive spirit, win or loss. I thought early, first eight-to-10 minutes, the game was choppy. Miami was loose. Had a new coach, a lot went on last week, left one of the players back home. So, usually, a team can be dangerous, so it can really sabotage.

"It took us 10 minutes to realize we had to play a certain way and I thought we had some guys come off the bench and give us a great lift."

Miami raced out to a 27-8 lead that eventually turned into a 41-29 advantage at the break. Beadle and Hand Jr. came out and within five minutes of the second half, had BC within three at 49-46 on two Hand Jr. free throws. Miami pushed it to 53-46 until a Jayden Hastings jumper made it 53-48.

One of two free throws from Strong with 9:43 to go tied the game at 53 all. BC took its first lead with 8:52 remaining on a Roger McFarlane three pointer to make it 56-55. After Miami tied the game again, a Payne three put the Eagles ahead for good.

The lead eventually grew to 63-56 after a Strong jumper and 68-61 with 3:15 left on a Beadle three. Beadle buried a dagger three with 1:58 left to put BC up 71-64. Hand Jr, Beadle and Payne free throws ultimately iced it.

"At the end of the first half, you seen our intensity, it changed and it changed the game," said Beadle. "We came out second half with that same intensity we ended the first half with and that's what got us the win."

"I feel like it started at halftime when (Grant) talked to us in the locker room," added Payne. "Come out second half and just win possession by possession. We had to turn up the intensity a lot more. So, I feel like that's what it was."