MBB Blows Out Loyola

It was a full team effort for the Eagles on Tuesday night at Conte.

11 different players saw action in an 81-62 blowout win. Chad Venning had 17 points and five rebounds. Dion Brown had 10 points and six rebounds. Donald Hand Jr. had 15 points and 14 boards. Roger McFarlane added 12 points and Fred Payne chipped in 10 as well. Chas Kelley III added nine points and five dimes.

The Eagles moved to 3-1 and now have a trip to the Cayman Islands coming up.

"We go at each other every day (in practice) and we have depth," said Kelley III. "Down the line as the season goes down, that's the kind of team you want to have. Guys being able to step up when guys go down."

Late in the first half, BC led by 14 (36-22), but allowed Loyala to chip away and cut it to 38-31 heading into halftime.

10 minutes into the second half, Loyola cut it to 59-50. It took a little while, but BC was able to step on the gas late. A Dion Brown second chance layup with 5:58 remaining pushed it to 69-54. A big driving layup by Venning with 3:21 to go made it 73-59 and a huge three pointer by Kelley at the 2:32 mark made it a 76-59 game.

A layup by McFarlane with just over a minute to go made it 78-61 and two free throws from Venning pushed it to 80-61. A fast break dunk from McFarlane put an exclamation point on the finish.

As a team, BC shot 42% and an impressive 52% from beyond the arc (11-21). The Eagles also knocked down 11-14 free throws (79%) and dominated on the glass 49-29. Perhaps most importantly, BC only turned the ball over eight times and caused 13 of them.

Nothing is ever guaranteed with this evolving team, so this early season victories are nice ones to store away and build that early chemistry and confidence with.

"I'm proud of the guys. It's a weird team because you always want to coach to win, but with so many new guys, I've also got to coach to develop," Grant added. "We got the lead to 15 and it's back to six. We get the lead to 12, it's back to six. So, that's frustrating at times.

"But, it kind of was a slow drip. I kept looking at the scoreboard and (Loyola) was on a 60-point pace. So, typically if a team scores under 65, most times you're going to be successful...overall, the effort was good. We got better the last four days of practice. I could see it. I could feel it. We're getting some clarity in how we want to play offensively.

"Clean some stuff up and we're starting to find a little bit better rhythm."