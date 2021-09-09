Maryland pass rusher Desmond Umeozulu is high on BC's wish list
One of the DMV region's top prospects for the 2023 class is intriguing defensive end Desmond Umeozulu, a recent recipient of an offer from Boston College."What interests me about Boston College is ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news