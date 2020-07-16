 EagleAction - Maryland cornerback BJ Blake offers the latest on recruiting
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-16 09:17:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Maryland cornerback BJ Blake offers the latest on recruiting

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
Publisher
@RowlandRIVALS
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha cornerback BJ Blake is beginning to earn a reputation as one of the Mid-Atlantic's top defensive back prospects.The Class of 2022 prospect was bound to be noticed because ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}