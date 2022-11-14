Coaches are responsible for plenty of things, from roster retention and building in the offseason to game-planning and in-game moves during the season.

What they can't do is make the shooters they have knock down the shot opportunities they take. Earl Grant's team didn't make enough shots on Monday night in a 69-64 loss to Maine, the Eagles' first defeat of the season in the third game of the campaign.

The subpar shooting was reflected in every way. Although 41.4% from the field doesn't sound bad, and games can be won at that clip, BC was only 5/18 from long range and worst of all 11/19 at the free throw line. The rims didn't have lids but Maine was more opportunistic and BC ended the game on a 2:37 scoring drought, unable to cut into the lead more.

Makai Ashton-Langford led Boston College with 18 points but it took 17 field goal attempts to get there and he was 0/4 from long range. Jaeden Zackery (13) and DeMarr Langford (10) were also in double figures, but 64 points against the Black Bears wasn't enough.

Maine built a 31-20 lead going into the under 4 minute TV timeout in the first half but Boston College knocked down three free throws and then nailed a pair of triples to make it a manageable 34-30 deficit for the Eagles going into the locker room. The second of those late threes was a halfcourt running buzzer beater by Zackery.

The momentum shifted right after halftime with Maine scoring the first seven points of the half. Maine would lead by as much as a dozen, 58-46, but BC was able to slowly chip away until the margin was within two possessions for most of the last seven minutes.

Kellen Tynes led Maine in both scoring (17) and rebounding (10). Maine beat BC on the glass by five.

Boston College never led in the game. The Eagles only scored four second chance points following eight offensive rebounds.

BC drops to 2-1 early in the 2022-23 season and returns to action Friday night at 8 p.m. against George Mason in the Virgin Islands as part of Paradise Jam.