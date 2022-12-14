Fixing the offensive line has long been recognized as the most important task for Jeff Hafley this offseason. On Wednesday, the Eagles got some very good news which could make that task more realistic.

Christian Mahogany missed the 2022 college football season because of a torn right ACL which he suffered over the summer.

That was recognized as a serious blow for the Eagles' offensive line at the time, and after watching the '22 season, the significance of the loss might even have been underestimated.

The 6'3, 335-pound offensive lineman from Paramus Catholic was a redshirt junior this year. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining because of the COVID-19 year (2020) at his disposal, but it wasn't a given that Mahogany would be back at all.

Before this season Mahogany was regarded by scouts as one of the top interior offensive line prospects looking ahead to next year's draft.

Because of the injury which kept him out of action scouts will probably be interested to see how Mahogany bounces back this offseason, but if he's close to where he was a year ago that could make the Eagles' offensive line significantly better than it was this year, when struggles up front had a big role in derailing BC's season in Hafley's third year with the program.

Mahogany was recognized as a second team All-ACC player after the 2021 season. Mahogany played 749 snaps for BC in 2021 with all of those, on offense, coming at right guard. PFF graded Mahogany out at 82.7 overall for the season, an elite score that resulted from an 83.7 pass set mark and an 82.4 run blocking score. He was flagged only one time last year.