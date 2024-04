After having to wait longer than expected, Christian Mahogany is NFL-bound.



BC's stud guard was selected by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round on Saturday evening, going 210th overall.



The Lions were a win away from playing in the Super Bowl a year ago and already boast one of the game's best offensive lines. Now, adding a (presumably) pissed off Mahogany to help protect Jared Goff and add more depth to that mean rushing attack up front, this feels like a steal for the Lions.



Mahogany will need some work to fine tune his game for the NFL, but he showed he was completely healthy last year and helped BC become one of the country's best rushing attacks again. While it might take a year or two, Mahogany could have a lengthy career under head coach Dan Campbell.



After Elijah Jones was drafted on Friday night, Mahogany becomes the 224th Eagle all time to get drafted, joining some impressive company.