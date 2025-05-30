Visitor List For This Weekend

Lots of guys coming through campus over the next month or so.
It all starts this weekend with the first batch of 'official' visits for potential future Eagles from the class of 2026. Here are the names due on campus starting Friday...
ESPN revealed its 2026 recruiting rankings recently & the Eagles are inside the Top 25
Rachel Clark passed Charlotte North for most goals in a season & BC punched its ticket to Foxborough
A handful of BC targets were impressive during a showcase on Tuesday
One of the last offers sent out by Earl Grant and his BC basketball coaching staff went to Amir Jenkins, a Class of
