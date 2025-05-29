First 3 Kickoff Times Announced

In a sign of football season creeping closer and closer, BC officially announced its kickoff times and the TV stations airing the first three games of the 2025 season.

The Eagles open the second year under Bill O'Brien on August 30 at home against Fordham. That game is at 2:00 p.m. and will be on ACCN Extra. The 2:00 p.m. start is a bit random, but a fantastic time when it comes to tailgating. Not too early, not too late and presumably, the weather should be outstanding too.

Week two on the road against Michigan State is set for legitimate national television on NBC at 7:30 p.m. This is a sneaky big spot for the Eagles to showcase what they're all about very early on in front of a huge audience against a Spartans team that will be looking for revenge after the Red Bandana Game loss in the rain a year ago.

Week three is another prime time opportunity right out of the gate with a kick off against Stanford set for 10:30 p.m. on ACC Network. Tough to know what to expect out of either team this early, but it's another spot for BC to showcase what O'Brien and the staff is building with an 'after dark' audience.

All other game times will be announced roughly two weeks before that scheduled game.