Important Time For BC Begins With Visits & Mega Camp This Weekend

Football season may be about a month and a half away (training camp begins late July), but this is a key time for BC football and the staff.

Not only do official visits begin this weekend and run through the majority of June, but camp season is also upon us. Hundreds upon hundreds of camps around the country will kick off this weekend and BC has made itself a destination to begin June.

That's because the 'Mega Camp' is being held on Sunday. Over 60 schools at each level (FBS, FCS, D2 & D3) will have representatives on hand with well over 125+ prospects set to either improve their stock or get on the radar of major programs.

What makes this camp such a key stop on the circuit is the amount of NFL experience that this staff has. Aside from 'getting the bag' in 2025, kids want to know they have a legitimate path to the NFL if they decide to come play for your program. Not only does BC provide that, but the connections Bill O'Brien, Will Lawing, Tim Lewis and others have around the league - as well as with other college programs - is huge.

On the flip side, this camp allows the BC staff to see guys compete up close that they've either already offered or will soon offer based on their performance. Ultimately, it's basically the first job interview of the summer for a lot of these prospects.

The Mega Camp is just the first of many events BC runs throughout this summer, encouraging competition among some of the best local kids in New England.

On June 8, Bill O'Brien is hosting his 'Quarterback School.' This particular clinic focuses on developing the skills - mentally and physically - for Q=young QB's to succeed.

On the same day, BC is also hosting a 'Specialist Clinic' for kickers, punters and long snappers. At a time where high school recruits are getting overlooked for instant help with portal guys, special teasers in particular don't have nearly the same recruiting opportunities as skill guys or big guys do. This clinic provides the opportunity for those kids to showcase skills and possibly earn a spot somewhere.

June 15th is a similar 'generic' football camp to the Mega Camp open to players who are freshmen through seniors and is just another opportunity to go compete and put some good stuff on film.

Arguably the best day of the summer falls on June 17th this year when BC hosts its 7-on-7 tournament. Last year, Bergen Catholic out of New Jersey won the title, but the day is filled with great competition among teams in MA, RI, CT, NH and sometimes New Jersey. It's also a great chance for high school teams to start building a little bit of on-field chemistry heading into summer practice.

Before coaches start prepping for training camp, the Bill O'Brien Underclassmen Clinic takes place on June 22nd. Once again, providing an opportunity for kids in front of college coaches at every level. This one is key because those younger guys who may not be fully developed yet can make a strong first impression and get on a program's radar early.

While every program around the country has some kind of clinics or camp days, the ones being ran at BC with this staff are widely considered some of the best not only New England but in all of college football because oft hat aforementioned NFL experience.

Future Eagles will certainly be competing all month long in Chestnut Hill, it's just a matter of how many.

(Here's all the info for each clinic)