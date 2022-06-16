Mahogany Likely Out for Season With ACL Tear

Christian Mahogany wasn't just Boston College's lone returning starter on the offensive line. The 6-foot-3, 335-pound redshirt junior was expected to be one of the Eagles' stars in 2022, alongside quarterback Phil Jurkovec and wide receiver Zay Flowers. After do-it-all BC O-Lineman Zion Johnson went 17th overall to the Los Angeles Chargers in this year's NFL Draft, Mahogany was supposed to be BC's "next big thing" up front.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. rated Mahogany as the No. 2 offensive guard prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft. Mahogany's presence as a leader and O-Line centerpiece was on full display during the Eagles' spring game, particularly when he barreled in for a Wildcat touchdown.

Except, his BC farewell tour and NFL journey will likely be delayed a year. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Thursday evening that Mahogany will likely miss the entire 2022 season with a torn right ACL. Mahogany suffered the injury while working out at home in New Jersey last month, Thamel reported.

Thamel also reported that Mahogany had his knee surgically repaired on May 27 by New York Giants team physician Dr. Scott Rodeo.

Mahogany told ESPN that he expects to play again for BC in 2023.

"I think I'm probably going to come back because it's hard [after an injury]," he told ESPN. "I'm going to leave no doubt on my college career. Especially after an injury like this, I'm going to prove that I can still do it."

Mahogany registered the second-best Pro Football Focus pass blocking grade (83.7) and fourth-best PFF run blocking grade (82.4) on the team at right guard last season. He allowed just seven pressures and one sack.

It was a step up from his 2020 campaign, during which he gave up three sacks and 14 pressures, per PFF. That season, Mahogany played left guard. A redshirt freshman at the time, he beat out veteran Nate Emer for the lone remaining starting spot on the Eagles’ offensive line.

Mahogany was an All-ACC second teamer in 2021. And PFF was super high on him. In fact, the Elmwood Park, New Jersey, native was named to PFF’s All-America second team, and he graded out as the 23rd-best guard in the country.

Over the last two years, Mahogany has started 21 games. No other returning BC offensive lineman has started more than two games.

As of now, Jack Conley and Ozzy Trapilo figure to be the team's starting tackles. Finn Dirstine is slotted to be the Eagles' left guard, and Drew Kendall is expected to be Alec Lindstrom's replacement at center. Who fills in for Mahogany at right guard becomes the question.

Kevin Cline is one possibility. The 6-foot-6 redshirt sophomore from Boca Raton, Florida, was consistently listed on BC's two-deep last season. He played only 14 snaps, per PFF, but he was called upon during the Eagles' Homecoming game versus North Carolina State.

BC is the only team in the ACC that's returning a quarterback with 3,000-plus career passing yards, a running back with 1,000-plus rushing yards and a wide receiver with 1,000-plus receiving yards.

Giving them time to flourish in new offensive coordinator John McNulty's system will be the challenge.