EagleAction - Lukabu’s Defense Is Placing Emphasis on Playmaking

Boston College generated four more takeaways in 2020 than it did the previous year despite playing two fewer games. The Eagles’ defense forced 21 turnovers last season, the third most in the ACC and good for 10th nationally. But takeaways are only part of the playmaking equation. Wrapping up ball carriers in the backfield and finishing sacks are equally important. “At the end of the day, that’s the bottom line,” second-year BC defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu said after Thursday’s spring practice. “It’s all fine and dandy to be around the ball, but, hey, when it’s you and the ball, [or] it’s you and the quarterback, and you’ve got him in your arms, you gotta get him down to the ground. “At this point, a lot of the guys that played, they know what to do. We gotta get it done, especially in crunch time.” Lukabu said that spring ball is a “perfect time” to work on fundamentals. Cornerback Josh DeBerry says he’s looking to improve his technique. The All-ACC Honorable Mention from a year ago picked off one pass and forced two fumbles in 2020, the first of which he memorably ripped away from Duke wide receiver Damon Philyaw-Johnson in BC’s season opener. Now a junior, DeBerry knows the next step is making more of those game-changing plays.

.@BCFootball sophomore CB @j_deberry21 posted the 4th-highest @PFF coverage grade (77.7) of ACC CBs who played 450+ snaps last year.



He was targeted 47 times (gave up 27 receptions, longest was 31 yds). Only allowed 321 yds and 1 TD in coverage.pic.twitter.com/BeV6btlRig — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) March 7, 2021

“I'm just looking to get my technique down,” DeBerry said. “Get the little things right. My little steps, my read steps. And get my pedal a little tighter so I can make better breaks and be more efficient and be a little bit earlier so I can, instead of a PBU, get an interception.” The Eagles’ defense elevated its play in practically every statistical category last year after a historically bad 2019 campaign. Under Hafley and Lukabu, BC jumped from 125th to 73rd in total defense and 101st to 60th in scoring defense. Arguably the most dramatic difference was the Eagles’ pass defense, which climbed 40 spots from 122nd to 82nd. That said, where BC remained behind the eight ball was against mobile quarterbacks. It was especially troubling down the stretch. Opposing signal callers averaged 83.4 rushing yards in the Eagles’ final seven games of the 2020 season. Slow reaction times, bad angles, and poor tackling allowed Virginia Tech’s Hendon Hooker, Louisville’s Malik Cunningham, and Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong to all reach or eclipse 130 rushing yards in their respective matchups with BC. Lukabu says his unit now has a greater understanding of why those struggles occurred. He made it clear that the staff and players will work through them this offseason. “A lot of the issues that we did have versus certain guys like that, we didn't do what we are supposed to,” Lukabu said. “You give [the opposing quarterbacks] a little bit of credit, but a lot of those issues are fixable, and they will be fixed.” When stopping a dual-threat signal caller, or really any dynamic offense, speed helps. The Eagles spent a significant amount of snaps in a nickel formation—with one fewer linebacker and an extra corner—last season. Lukabu said that the 4-2-5 formation was a byproduct of the depth of his defensive backfield and the scheme that he and Hafley are implementing. He pointed out, though, that each gameplan is specific to that week’s opponent. “If, on a given week, we feel like, hey, we need to have these guys out there to have success, that’s what we do,” Lukabu said. “At the end of the day, with so much spread or just speed from offenses, you want to try to match athletes with athletes the best you can.” BC lost its top-two linebackers—Max Richardson and Isaiah McDuffie—this offseason, both of whom declared for the NFL Draft after the season. Richardson, the heart and soul of last year’s locker room, ranks 11th all-time in program history with 316 total tackles, and McDuffie led the team with 107 in 2020.

.@BCFootball LB Max Richardson finished his college career w the 11th-most total tackles (316) in school history.



Here's where he stacks up: pic.twitter.com/Qmw4t74OSo — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) February 19, 2021