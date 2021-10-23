Louisville Runs Wild While BC’s Offensive Combustion Continues

Cardinal Stadium is where Dennis Grosel’s improbable Boston College career began. It could also be where it ends. The former preferred walk-on quarterback, who has now started 13 career games for the Eagles—the latest bunch after star Phil Jurkovec went down in Week 2—burst onto the scene in Louisville two years ago when he replaced an injured Anthony Brown Jr. and tossed three touchdowns in a valiant loss to the Cardinals. Even in defeat, his performance was glorified. That wasn’t the case Saturday evening. Far from it. Grosel completed approximately 53% of his pass attempts for the second week in a row. He was consistently missing receivers and couldn’t handle a relentless Cardinals pass rush that piled up a trio of sacks.

BC was a combined 5-of-17 on third and fourth down and mustered just 266 yards against a Louisville team that entered the weekend 116th nationally in total defense. The Eagles went nearly 47 minutes of game time between their two touchdowns in a rainy, 28-14 loss, their third straight to start ACC play and one that jeopardizes Grosel’s future under center. “We’ll have to talk about it tomorrow,” BC head coach Jeff Hafley said. “Dennis is under pressure. Is it the offense? Is it the scheme? Are we not executing? Are we giving him a chance to actually make plays? We just gotta watch the film to figure that out.” Breaking down the tape only helped so much in preparing for a Louisville (4-3, 2-2 ACC) rushing offense that added some new looks during its bye week. It was a four-pronged attack that featured two 100-plus-yard ball carriers: quarterback Malik Cunningham and true freshman running back Trevion Cooley. As much as the Eagles game planned for the dynamism of Cunningham, BC (4-3, 0-3) seemingly had no answer for the dual-threat quarterback, who finished with 133 yards on the ground—as many as he racked up in the teams’ 2020 matchup—and it showed early. But the Eagles actually got on the board first. Offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. made a concerted effort to get wide receiver Zay Flowers the ball. Flowers finished the previous week’s blowout loss against North Carolina State with just two catches for a measly seven yards. He matched that touch total on the Eagles’ first series of the game, thanks to a jet sweep and 14-yard pitch and catch. BC stalled near midfield, but, after a Louisville three-and-out, the Eagles strung together an eight-play, 63-yard scoring drive. A 14-yard Pat Garwo III run and a Louisville holding penalty vaulted the Eagles into Cardinal territory. It wasn’t long before Alec Sinkfield, who posted a team-high 5.9 yards per carry Saturday, slingshotted through the trenches and into the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown. Cue Cunningham. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder ripped off runs of 26, 24 and 10 yards on the ensuing Cardinals drive, the last of which went for six. The Eagles tried to play zone so they could spy on Cunningham and sniff out the scramble, but he just skirted to the outside and soared by two diving BC defenders. “He's a different type of quarterback, a different type of specimen,” Eagles linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley said. “Really good player. We just did our best to try to shut him down because their entire offense runs through him.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj41OjE5IGxlZnQgaW4gUTE6IEJDIDcsIExvdWlzdmlsbGUgNy48YnI+ PGJyPk1hbGlrIEN1bm5pbmdoYW0gaGFkIHJ1bnMgb2YgMjYsIDI0ICZhbXA7 IDEwIHlkcyBvbiB0aGlzIDctcGxheSwgNzUteWFyZCBkcml2ZS4gVGhlIGxh c3QgY2FsbGVkIGZvciBzb21lIGltcHJvdmlzYXRpb24gb24gdGhlIHBhcnQg b2YgdGhlIENhcmRpbmFscyYjMzk7IFFCLjxicj48YnI+SGUgbm93IGhhcyA2 MSBydXNoaW5nIHlkcyBvbiBmb3VyIGNhcnJpZXMuIEFuIEVsaWphaCBKb25l cyBQSSBwZW5hbHR5IGtpbGxlZCBCQyB0aGF0IGRyaXZlLiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vMTBTUXlWS2RNTiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzEwU1F5 VktkTU48L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQW5keSBCYWNrc3Ryb20gKEBhbmR5YmFj a3N0cm9tKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FuZHliYWNr c3Ryb20vc3RhdHVzLzE0NTIwMDg4NzUwNDE5MDI1OTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyMywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Eagles didn’t shut Cunningham down. And they bent a lot. But they did start forcing turnovers, something they hadn’t done since Week 4. First, nickelback Josh DeBerry popped the ball out of the hands of Cardinals running back Hassan Hall. Then, cornerback Brandon Sebastian tracked an underthrown Cunningham pass intended for the blazing-fast Tyler Harrell and picked it off. Later in the second quarter, safety Jaiden Woodbey jumped Louisville tight end Marshon Ford’s route for another interception. The problem was, however, BC scored zero points off its three first-half takeaways. “Proud of the defense,” Hafley said. “But when you steal a possession, it’s not just about us stealing a possession. You gotta score points. And it wasn’t just off the takeaways. We were just pretty inefficient at that for most of the night.” The Eagles lost more than they gained from the forced turnovers, as Sebastian injured his knee on his pick. He didn’t return, and neither did true freshman defensive back Shawn Asbury II who suffered an arm injury. BC had three first-half three-and-outs after its initial touchdown drive. One of them was followed by a Louisville scoring series that spanned eight plays and 70 yards. It culminated in the second of Cunningham’s three rushing touchdowns. It was really Cooley’s drive, though. The first-year back rattled off consecutive runs of 14, 19 and 14 yards, gassing an Eagles defensive line that needed a hockey line shift mid-series. And the one takeaway that Louisville created in the first half, the Cardinals converted into points. Trey Franklin intercepted Grosel, and, shortly after, Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield kept his offense on the field for a 4th-and-5. It paid off. Cunningham hooked up with Ford to move the chains, jumpstarting a drive that ended in a Jalen Mitchell touchdown run, which put the Cardinals up, 21-7. Louisville got the ball to start the second half, and it looked like the Cardinals were just going to put the game out of reach. But BC’s defensive line buckled down when it mattered most, and James Turner missed a 52-yard field goal wide left. That was the theme of the final two quarters for the Eagles: staying alive. It was almost as repetitive as the Bee Gees’ hit song. Four of BC’s five second-half drives produced no more than 31 yards of offense. They featured predictable play-calling for an increasingly one-dimensional unit that was handcuffed by Grosel, who was missing throws left and right, including another would-be touchdown to Flowers.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdCBmZWVscyBsaWtlIGEgYnJva2VuIHJlY29yZCBhdCB0aGlzIHBv aW50LCBidXQgQkMgUUIgRGVubmlzIEdyb3NlbCBtaXNzZXMgV1IgWmF5IEZs b3dlcnMgZG93bmZpZWxkLjxicj48YnI+QW5vdGhlciB3b3VsZC1iZSB0b3Vj aGRvd24gaWYgR3Jvc2VsIGhpdCBoaXMgc3BlZWR5IHdpZGVvdXQgaW4gc3Ry aWRlLjxicj48YnI+SGUmIzM5O3MgZ29pbmcgdG8gd2FudCB0aGF0IG9uZSBi YWNrLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSUk2OTRSdk9sMiI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lJNjk0UnZPbDI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQW5keSBCYWNr c3Ryb20gKEBhbmR5YmFja3N0cm9tKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2FuZHliYWNrc3Ryb20vc3RhdHVzLzE0NTIwMzYyNjE1NjExMjI4 MjM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyMywgMjAyMTwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK