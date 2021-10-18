Louisville Opens as Touchdown Favorites Over BC

Louisville has lost its last two games to two of the ACC’s best teams—Wake Forest and Virginia—by a combined four points.

The Cardinals are a couple plays away from being 5-1. Their only other loss is to No. 12 Ole Miss. And they’re touchdown favorites going into their Week 8 matchup versus Boston College.

The line is currently set at 6.5 in favor of Louisville, according to Action Network.

The Cardinals had a bye to prepare for the home game, while the Eagles are coming off a disappointing 33-7 loss to now-No. 18 North Carolina State.

Louisville gives Missouri a run for its money in terms of the most explosive opponent BC has faced this year. The Cardinals rank fifth in the ACC in both scoring (32.3 points per game) and total offense (452.2 yards per game).

They’re quarterbacked by Malik Cunningham, who is fourth in the conference among all individual players in total offense. The dual-threat redshirt junior has thrown for 1,577 and eight touchdowns this year, in addition to running for 347 yards and 10 scores.

He gave BC a headache last year, rushing for 133 yards on 17 carries and passing for 296 more. But the Eagles fended off Louisville on Senior Day, thanks to Dennis Grosel, who replaced an injured Phil Jurkovec.

Grosel will need another clutch performance to re-establish the Eagles’ offensive rhythm. BC has combined to score just 20 points in its last two outings after putting up 41 against Missouri.