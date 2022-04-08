Longtime Teammates Bond, Reynolds Ready to Share the Field at BC

Reserved, quiet, off to the side. That’s what Boston College wide receiver Dante Reynolds remembers of longtime teammate Lewis Bond when they first met as freshmen at Kenwood Academy in the South Side of Chicago. They played together on a 7-on-7 team and then spent the rest of their high school careers sharing the field and, eventually, starring for Kenwood. The duo had “completely different recruiting processes,” as Bond was offered mostly as an all-purpose back while Reynolds was recruited purely as a receiver. Nevertheless, they both ended up committing to BC, where they enrolled last spring and continued to grow their connection. “I’ve known him for a while,” Bond said of Reynolds. “That’s like, I’d say, my best friend here.” Bond, who has solely played wide receiver since arriving in Chestnut Hill, had two catches for 36 yards in last year’s spring game. His stats would have looked even better had his toe-tapping, end zone grab been called a touchdown.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZW5uaXMgR3Jvc2VsIG1vdmVzIHRoZSBFYWdsZXMgdGVhbSBkb3du ZmllbGQsIHN0YXJ0aW5nIHRoZSBkcml2ZSB3aXRoIGEgdHJpbyBvZiBjb21w bGV0aW9ucyB0byBXUiBUYWppIEpvaG5zb24uPGJyPjxicj5UaGVuIHRydWUg ZnJlc2htYW4gV1IgTGV3aXMgQm9uZCBuZWFybHkgY2FwcyB0aGUgc2VyaWVz IHdpdGggYSB0b2UtdGFwcGluZyB0b3VjaGRvd24gZ3JhYi4gVXBvbiByZXZp ZXcsIGl0IGxvb2tzIGxpa2UgaGUgZ290IHRoYXQgbGVmdCBmb290IHRvIGRy YWcgYmVmb3JlIGdvaW5nIG91dC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2Ji THdmUnhHQ0siPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9iYkx3ZlJ4R0NLPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEFuZHkgQmFja3N0cm9tIChAYW5keWJhY2tzdHJvbSkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hbmR5YmFja3N0cm9tL3N0YXR1cy8x Mzg1OTgwNTE1MjAzODMzODU5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmls IDI0LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Bond thought he was in. Hafley was impressed. “I thought that catch was ridiculous,” Hafley said at the time. “He just finds a way to get open, and he really has great hands and catches the ball. It seems like the quarterbacks really like throwing to him.” Bond ended up playing 16 snaps in 2021, per Pro Football Focus. He was in for 14 total pass plays, including a combined 12 against North Carolina State and Syracuse. The 5-foot-10, 188-pounder was in the slot for all but one of the pass plays he participated in. All in all, though, he was targeted twice—both times versus the Wolfpack during BC’s Homecoming game—and he made one catch for six yards. “Lewis, I’ve always believed in since the moment he’s been here,” Hafley said earlier this spring. “He’s a really fluid guy.”

BC redshirt freshman wideout Dante Reynolds runs after the catch during a spring practice (Photo courtesy of BC Athletics).

Unlike Bond, Reynolds didn’t see the field as a wide receiver last year. He played a bit of special teams, but that was it. Not getting a shot immediately was hard for Reynolds, especially after COVID-19’s bind on high school football. He chose BC because of the relationships he built with Hafley and the assistants that recruited him. “It was very difficult,” Reynolds said. “I really thought I was going to come in and be able to play right away. But I wasn't in the playbook as much as I should have been. So that kind of set me back. And I had to deal with it because those are my actions. But it was kind of tough.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OZXh0LCBCQyBhZGRlZCBhIHBhaXIgb2YgdGhyZWUtc3RhciByZWNy dWl0cyBmcm9tIEtlbndvb2QgQWNhZGVteSAoQ2hpY2Fnbyk6IFdSL1JCIExl d2lzIEJvbmQgKEBib25kbGV3aXMyMykgJmFtcDsgV1IgRGFudMOpIFJleW5v bGRzICg8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RhbnRleEh1bWJs ZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARGFudGV4SHVtYmxlPC9hPikuPGJy Pjxicj5Cb25kIGFjY3VtdWxhdGVkIDEsMDAwKyBhbGwtcHVycG9zZSB5YXJk cyBpbiAyMDE5Ljxicj48YnI+UmV5bm9sZHMgKHNlZW4gYmVsb3cpIHdhcyBh IDFzdCBUZWFtIGFsbC1jb25mZXJlbmNlIHNlbGVjdGlvbiB0aGF0IHNhbWUg c2Vhc29uLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRVhDcTF3RjhwSyI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VYQ3Exd0Y4cEs8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQW5keSBC YWNrc3Ryb20gKEBhbmR5YmFja3N0cm9tKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FuZHliYWNrc3Ryb20vc3RhdHVzLzEzMzkzOTc5NzAwMzEy NDMyNjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTcsIDIwMjA8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==