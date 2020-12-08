EagleAction - Long Tabbed as Mackey Award Semifinalist

Hunter Long ended the 2020 regular season just like he started it: as a security blanket in the middle of the field and a downfield threat for Boston College’s new-look passing attack.

While topping the 100-yard receiving mark for the first time all year, the redshirt junior from Exeter, New Hampshire, notched eight catches in Saturday’s loss at Virginia, moving into second place behind Pete Mitchell for the most receptions by a tight end in single-season program history.

And on Tuesday, Long was named one of eight semifinalists for the John Mackey Award, given annually to the most outstanding tight end in the country.

The other seven players in consideration for the accolade are Kyle Pitts (Florida), Derrick Deese Jr. (San Jose State), Jake Ferguson (Wisconsin), Brevin Jordan (Miami), Charlie Kolar (Iowa State), Cade Otton (Washington), and Jalen Wydermyer (Texas A&M).

Long currently leads all FBS tight ends with 57 receptions and 685 receiving yards. When stacked up against other players at his position group across the nation, Long comes in at eighth in receiving touchdowns (five) and 10th in 20-plus yard receptions (seven).

The 6-foot-5 NFL hopeful hit the ground running in offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr.’s motion-based passing offense. Long reeled in six or more catches in the first four games of the 2020 campaign, even stringing together back-to-back nine-reception performances against Texas State and then-No. 12 North Carolina. To put that in perspective, before this season, Long had never recorded more than four catches in a collegiate game.

Over the next six contests, Long totaled just 18 catches and two touchdowns. His numbers were down largely because defenses began to key in on him week in and week out. But, as a result, it opened up the Eagles’ aerial attack, and wide receivers such as CJ Lewis, Ohio State transfer Jaelen Gill, and redshirt sophomore Jehlani Galloway started to emerge as reliable targets for quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

All season, though, Long has remained a safety valve—not only for Jurkovec but also for backup Dennis Grosel, who had established a rapport with Long in 2019 when the tight end led the team with 509 receiving yards.

Long has been at his best in the final frame of games this year.

His outing against Texas State comes to mind. After all, he hauled in five balls in the final 3:15 of regulation, including the game-tying touchdown and the last reception of the night, which set up Aaron Boumerhi’s 36-yard field goal that buried the Bobcats. Long leads the nation in fourth quarter receptions (21) and is ninth in receiving yards (224) logged in the final frame.

If BC gets to play in a bowl game this winter, Long would need 10 grabs to surpass Mitchell for the most receptions by a tight end in single-season Eagles history.