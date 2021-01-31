EagleAction - Long Makes Case for No. 2 TE Spot During Senior Bowl Week

Five tight ends etched their names into the box score of yesterday’s Reese’s Senior Bowl with at least one reception. Boston College’s Hunter Long wasn’t one of them.

An undisclosed “small setback” held the redshirt junior out of Saturday’s all-star game.

But he accomplished what he set out to do in Mobile, Alabama. And that was to get his name out there.

Long was voted the National team’s top tight end at the practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony and drew high praise from NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks, who said the former two-star recruit is “going to be a guy that pushes for that No. 2 tight end spot right behind Kyle Pitts.”

That’s the order in which Pitts and Long finished in tight end receiving yards this season. The ultra-dynamic Florida star led the pack with 770, and Long followed with 685—a mark that shattered his previous career high of 509. Long, however, led all tight ends nationally in catches. His 57 grabs were the second most by a tight end in single-season program history, only trailing Pete Mitchell.

Long joined Mitchell and fellow BC Hall of Famer Mark Chmura as the third Eagles tight end to earn AP All-American honors when the Exeter, New Hampshire, product was named to the second team in December. Additionally, he was selected as an All-ACC First-Teamer and tabbed as a John Mackey Award semifinalist.

Long accepted a Senior Bowl invite after declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft on Dec. 17. In a year without a traditional combine in Indianapolis, the 72nd annual all-star game was arguably more important than ever. As part of the National team, Long worked with the Miami Dolphins coaching staff, namely head coach and BC alum Brian Flores.

Long, the 56th BC player to go to the Senior Bowl, measured in at 6-foot-5, 254 pounds with an 83-inch wingspan. Shortly after that, he turned heads by sliding to haul in a pass from Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Long made plays all week, showcasing his ability to create separation off the line with his body and his hands.