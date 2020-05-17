Local OT Ty Chan reacts to BC's offer
Boston College has extended a number of in-state offers to younger football prospects in recent days and one went to 6-foot-6, 260-pound offensive tackle Ty Chan from Lawrence Academy.It wasn't Cha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news