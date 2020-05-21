Local jumbo athlete discusses BC's offer
BC High jumbo athlete John Garrett had a big recruiting breakthrough recently with an offer from Jeff Hafley's program at the Heights. It was the first offer of his recruitment."The first thing was...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news