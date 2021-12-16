Lindstrom, Sebastian Accept Invitations to Play in East-West Shrine Bowl

First it was center Alec Lindstrom. Then it was cornerback Brandon Sebastian.

Both accepted invitations to play in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl, which is back after a one-year COVID-19 hiatus and will take place on Feb. 3 in Las Vegas.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is the longest-running pre-draft all-star game in the country. It’s in its 97th year, and, like the Senior Bowl, gives NFL prospects one last chance to showcase their play in a game atmosphere before the draft process really gets underway.

Lindstrom is rated as the fifth-best center among 2022 NFL prospects, according to ESPN Draft Analyst Todd McShay. His longtime colleague, Mel Kiper Jr., on the other hand, has the veteran center ninth on his position rankings list.

Regardless, Lindstrom was named a Rimington Trophy finalist as well as a second-team AP All-American, not to mention that he became just the fifth Eagle to earn multiple All-ACC first-team honors. It’s pretty good company. The others are quarterback Matt Ryan, offensive tackle Anthony Castanzo, linebacker Luke Kuechly and running back AJ Dillon.

Although he was penalized four times and botched a few snaps, most notably mistiming a shotgun delivery at Clemson that resulted in a game-ending fumble, Lindstrom did post his highest Pro Football Focus offensive grade (73.4) of his Eagles career in 2021. His PFF pass blocking grade (86.4) was tied for sixth among all centers as he allowed only one sack and seven pressures.

Sebastian was a fourth-year starter at cornerback this season. And, despite missing three games with a knee injury that he suffered at Louisville, he was tied for first in the ACC with four picks. That comes a year after he was tied for 12th nationally in passes defended (11).