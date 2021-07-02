Lindstrom on Holiday Grilling, Establishing the Run

“I’m hoping to explore all the options and get some food maybe, get some grilling things, whatever I can do,” Lindstrom said.

The brand is strong for the senior lineman, who tweeted at Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy Thursday after the company announced its own NCAA marketing firm.

Alec Lindstrom hosts a podcast, reviews food on Instagram and is the first Boston College center to earn All-ACC First-Team honors since Andy Gallik in 2014.

The topic of grilling headlined the segment, with July 4 weekend approaching. Lindstrom, who declared he can down seven or eight hot dogs on a good day, said that he hopes the rain will clear in the forecast and that he plans on whipping up burgers, hotdogs and steaks for the holiday. He admitted that there’s always a rivalry between him and his brother Chris when it comes to grilling, and just about everything.

“There’s always a little bit of brotherly love, brotherly conflict,” he said. “We’ll be fighting for the grill, but I think everybody knows who they want. When he’s gone, I’m always the guy to do it. So I’m sure that will stay the same way. But he might be a little upset about that.”

The sibling jostling extends to the film room. Alec discussed how he and Chris watch each other’s game tape. Alec acknowledged the luxury of having an older brother that not only played at BC but also became a first-round NFL Draft pick and starts for the Atlanta Falcons. He conceded, however, that the constructive feedback—while helpful—can be tough to stomach sometimes.

“As a younger brother, I gotta kinda put my ego to the side and listen to him and take in these coaching points,” Lindstrom said. “I love it, and I hate it. It can be a lot, but I need it.”

Lindstrom was one of three Eagles to take all 785 offensive snaps in 2020. He earned a 65.2 Pro Football Focus offensive grade yet posted a team-best 85.1 pass blocking score.

He noted how last year had its growing pains with a new coaching staff, practically no spring ball and, of course, the pandemic, not to mention that BC was implementing a new offensive system.

The transition to the zone run scheme posed its challenges. One season removed from featuring the eighth-best rushing attack in college football—granted, AJ Dillon was a significant help—BC finished 2020 118th in run production, averaging just a hair over 100 yards per game.

“It was a little bit of … ope, the hole was there, but the running back might have missed it, or ope the running back was there, and then we might have missed it,” Lindstrom said. “We were always off and on a little bit.

“I think this spring we worked on getting that chemistry going and kind of getting the feel of the plays and how everything was.”

With the run game’s decline came the blossoming of BC’s aerial attack, which generated the third-most passing yards per game in the ACC. Lindstrom believes that, with a balanced offense, the Eagles are going to be “pretty scary on offense.”

He explained that second-year offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. and the rest of the coaching staff has worked to refine the run game this offseason. It’s been more about fine-tuning than expanding, Lindstrom said. The passing attack, on the other hand, has had its fair share of additions, according to the redshirt senior.

BC returns nine offensive starters. But there are some other playmakers Lindstrom expects to make some noise in 2021, like true freshman running back Xavier Coleman and sophomore wide receiver Taji Johnson. Both were on display in the spring game, and Johnson, a “big-body receiver” in Lindstrom’s words, reeled in seven catches for 63 yards.

“I think we’re gonna have some guys like that that are going to explode off the tape,” he said, “and you’re gonna be like, ‘Wow, who was that guy?’”

Lindstrom is jazzed up about the opportunity this season presents. With a full year of preparation, a traditional schedule and an experienced roster, he and his teammates have their eyes set on something BC’s never done before.

“Guys are running player-run meetings, they’re running player-run run-throughs, and we’re doing everything we can because we have one goal this year,” Lindstrom said.

“And that’s to make it to the ACC Championship and win that thing.”