Lawing Encouraged Early Thanks To Offseason Work

Having the offseason with all of the quarterbacks was huge.

After not meeting Tommy Castellanos or Grayson James until February of last year, offensive coordinator Will Lawing has had a full winter to work with and talk to James, as well as new transfer Dylan Lonergan and youngster Shaker Reisig. Heck, even Jacobee Robinson looks like he's benefited from the extra communication.

It's only been two days of on-field work, but it's clear the QB's and the offense as a whole as been able to hit the ground running because of the work done this offseason.

"Yeah, the more time spent with any of these players, certainly the better," he said on Thursday. "Being in a system for now a year-and-a-half, hearing the same language and having the same expectations of (James) and (James) understands the expectations...it's progressed and gotten better."

Lawing also talked about a new group of offensive linemen, despite all of them having been here for quite a while. While we're a long way from a final group taking the field Week 1, BC is making sure guys know how to do a little bit of everything. After all, that's what spring ball's for.

"Coach Applebaum does a great job mixing those guys around," Lawing added. "None of those guys are penciled in for certain spots. You've got guys moving around throughout practice. Whether it's a guy playing left tackle one rep and then right tackle the next. Or, going from left guard to right guard or right guard to right tackle. Couple of guys playing enter and guard.

"They're all with different players and it's a different group of five constantly. We've certainly got some veterans in there. Those guys...a lot of those guys are able to go position-to-position and not miss a beat.

"Those guys are doing a good job."