Kuechly Named to 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

There's a legitimate case that Luke Kuechly—a five-time first-team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler—should be an NFL Hall of Famer, despite retiring at 28.

There's an even better case to be made that he should be a first-ballot College Football Hall of Famer.

The former Boston College standout linebacker was named to the College Football Hall of Fame ballot Monday afternoon. He's one of 80 FBS players to be tabbed this year as well as the first former Eagle to be included since tight end Pete Mitchell in 2021.

Although he played only three seasons at BC, Kuechly is the all-time record holder for tackles in program history. His 532 career tackles are the most in ACC history and the second-most in NCAA history.

He piled up at least 150 total tackles each of this three years on the Heights, maxing out at 191 in 2011. It was that season that the two-time first-team All-American earned the Butkus Award, Nagurski Award and Lombardi Trophy.

Also in 2011, Kuechly was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He averaged 8.5 solo tackles per game that season and even intercepted three passes, one of which he housed for a pick-six.

Kuechly was selected ninth overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 2012 NFL Draft. It didn't take him long to carry over his success to the pros.

Kuechly was the league's Rookie of the Year in 2012 and then the Defensive Player of the Year in 2013. Over his eight-year NFL career, he accounted for 1,092 tackles, 18 interceptions and 12.5 sacks.

This is Kuechly's first year of eligibility for the College Football Hall of Fame. He shocked the NFL by retiring in 2019.