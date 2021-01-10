EagleAction - Korey Smith enters the portal

Plenty of college football players are entering the transfer portal these days and Boston College's Korey Smith became one of the latest this weekend.

The former four-star recruit and freshman linebacker from Hightstown (N.J.) Peddie School was the crown jewel of BC's 2020 recruiting class.

To outsiders the decision might come as some surprise given that Smith has been in the program and at the school for less than a year.

At 6'0 and 250 pounds Smith could be a bit of a 'tweener at the college level.

North Carolina, Pitt, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, and Rutgers were some of the other schools that recruited Smith heavily coming out of high school. Colorado had continued to pursue Smith even after he verbally committed to BC.

Smith did not play during the 2020 season.

BC just signed several linebackers from the '21 class to help the depth situation. That class includes Owen McGowan, Donoivan Ezeuruaku, Casey Phinney, and Bryce Steele.

Cole Batson could play linebacker for BC as well.