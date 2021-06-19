Kolenge announces commitment to BC
Boston College has added another major piece to its 2022 recruiting puzzle, this time in the form of a commitment from three-star linebacker Edwin Tara Kolenge.The commitment is not a surprise and ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news