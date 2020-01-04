Eagle Action can confirm a story first reported by Brian Dohn: BC wide receiver Kobay White has entered his name into the transfer portal.

Entering the portal does not guarantee a player is leaving his current program but the likelihood is high. Given the circumstances at BC, namely a head coaching change and the fact that White only has one year of eligibility remaining, it seems unlikely that he would return to the Heights.

White had 29 receptions for 460 yards and five touchdowns as a junior for Boston College during 2019's 6-7 campaign. As a sophomore he had 33 grabs for 526 yards and three scores. Two years ago, as a sophomore in 2017, White had 34 receptions for 423 yards and two touchdown grabs.

White nearly led Boston College in receptions for three straight seasons, as he was just two catches behind Tommy Sweeney (36) in 2017. He was the team's first or second-leading receiver by yards in each of his three seasons of game action for BC.

The receiving corps was already going to be an area of focus for new head coach Jeff Hafley, who added a letter of intent from former Minnesota commitment Justin Bellido almost immediately after accepting the job in Chestnut Hill.

The weekend's news means BC will lean, and probably heavily, on Zay Flowers to make plays in the passing game in Hafley's first year. Flowers had 22 catches for 341 yards and three scores.

White's expected departure means that Flowers and Ethon Williams (3 catches, 56 yards) will be the only wide receiver on next year's team who caught a pass during the 2019 season.