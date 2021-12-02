Kobay White Opts for Transfer Portal
Boston College wide receiver Kobay White played in just three games this season after missing all of 2020 with an ACL tear. He had one catch for 25 yards against Colgate, and that was it.
The knee that gave him so much trouble last year kept him out the final nine games of 2021.
White hasn’t been able to catch a break since he withdrew his name from the transfer portal after Steve Addazio was fired following the 2019 season. So he’s turned back to the portal.
White was BC’s top wideout from 2017-19 in Addazio’s run-oriented offense. He accounted for two of the Eagles’ four 100-yard receiving games from 2014-19.
In those three years, the 5-foot-11, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, native piled up 96 catches, 1,049 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He led BC in receptions in both 2018 and 2019. In 2018, he became the Eagles’ first wide receiver to reach the 500-yard mark since Alex Amidon.
White was BC’s primary deep threat before Zay Flowers came along. But he was also a valuable third down target. In fact, of his 29 catches in 2019, 13 of them came on third or fourth down. And all but one moved the chains.
White burst onto the scene as a redshirt freshman alongside first-year quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. and first-year running back AJ Dillon. He pulled in 34 receptions for 423 yards and two scores that year.
He had to build a new rapport with Phil Jurkovec, however, injuries presented difficulties. White made the most of his time on the sideline, though.
Head coach Jeff Hafley told the story last year about how White called him around 10 p.m. the night before BC’s opener at Duke and asked if he could go early to Wallace Wade Stadium to help the equipment staff prepare the locker room for the game.
Throughout that entire season, White focused on hydrating, eating well and rehabbing his knee as well as cheering on his teammates.
White was excited to join a passing attack that ranked third in the ACC in 2020. But a much deeper wide receiver corps and injuries made playing time hard to come by.