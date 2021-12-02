Kobay White Opts for Transfer Portal

Boston College wide receiver Kobay White played in just three games this season after missing all of 2020 with an ACL tear. He had one catch for 25 yards against Colgate, and that was it.

The knee that gave him so much trouble last year kept him out the final nine games of 2021.

White hasn’t been able to catch a break since he withdrew his name from the transfer portal after Steve Addazio was fired following the 2019 season. So he’s turned back to the portal.

White was BC’s top wideout from 2017-19 in Addazio’s run-oriented offense. He accounted for two of the Eagles’ four 100-yard receiving games from 2014-19.

In those three years, the 5-foot-11, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, native piled up 96 catches, 1,049 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He led BC in receptions in both 2018 and 2019. In 2018, he became the Eagles’ first wide receiver to reach the 500-yard mark since Alex Amidon.