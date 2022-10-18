Boston College is starving for continuity on its offensive line. The Clemson game marked the first time all season BC started consecutive games with the same five up front. But it's up in the air if the Eagles will have that luxury this week at No. 13 Wake Forest.

Head coach Jeff Hafley said center Drew Kendall didn't practice Tuesday. The redshirt freshman got banged up versus the Tigers and has been battling injuries throughout the season after missing time in fall camp, Hafley explained.

Kendall is one of just two BC Week 1 O-Line starters who hasn't missed a game this season. The other is now-right tackle—and previously right guard—Jack Conley. Left tackle Ozzy Trapilo missed the Virginia Tech and Maine games with a knee injury. Left guard Finn Dirstine has been sidelined the last two games with an upper-body injury. And right tackle Kevin Cline is out for the year with an ACL tear he suffered at Virginia Tech in Week 2.

As for Kendall, Hafley said he's "hopeful" the former four star from Noble and Greenough can go against the Demon Deacons.

"We're gonna try to rest him up," Hafley said of Kendall. "We're just trying to make sure he's as healthy as he can be."

While Hafley expects to get Kendall back on the practice field in the short term, it appears as if Dirstine's status remains in question.

"We're just gonna have to wait and see," Hafley said after labeling the veteran as "day-to-day."

Jackson Ness has filled in at left guard in Dirstine's absence. Ness, who switched over to O-Line from the defensive line this offseason, also took Kendall's spot at center when Kendall was out during fall camp. Ness provides BC some positional flexibility on the offensive line this week, if it comes to that.

"Guys will step up," Hafley said. "We're getting better up front, I really do believe that. It's just, you'd like to play with the same guys, week to week. But, hey, there's nothing you can do about it. Just gotta go and play."