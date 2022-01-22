Karnik, Ashton-Langford Pilot Dramatic Win Against Virginia Tech

Jaeden Zackery was on the break with the ball in his hands at the game’s turning point against Virginia Tech. The Boston College men’s basketball point guard had been there before—10 days prior versus Georgia Tech. With the chance to steal the lead from the Yellow Jackets with under two minutes left, Zackery went up strong with his right hand. But the layup attempt bounced out and, despite some contact from guard Mike Devoe, no whistle was blown. GT hit the would-be dagger on the other end. Saturday afternoon, Zackery switched hands. The 2020-21 third-team JUCO All-American went up with his right and then turned to his left, dipping underneath Virginia Tech forwards Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts. The shot fell, pushing BC’s lead to 66-63. Zackery finished, and so did the Eagles, who iced the game at the line to clinch a 68-63 win, their second victory in their last three games.

Zackery made the biggest basket of the game, but he wasn’t in the spotlight for BC (8-9, 3-4 ACC). That place belonged to center James Karnik and two guard Makai Ashton-Langford, who combined for 44 points in the Eagles’ third straight win over Mike Young’s Hokies (10-8, 2-5). Three days removed from fouling out with one point in 11 minutes at Louisville, Karnik piled up a career-high 26 points on 10-of-12 shooting, flexing on Virginia Tech off the pick-and-roll. “Right now with James, how aggressive he’s been in the post, it makes teams try to double team,” Ashton-Langford said. “There’s always an advantage when there’s a double team.” Ashton-Langford capitalized, attacking the open floor, both inside and out. He was rewarded with 18 points—his fourth 18-plus-point performance in the last five games. Things weren’t so smooth for the Eagles in the early going, though. Actually, it was pretty ugly. BC, which was without sharpshooter Brevin Galloway (knee), started the first half 1-of-7 from the field. Through eight minutes and 15 seconds of action, the Eagles’ lone field goal was a thunderous, one-handed dunk from DeMarr Langford Jr. The Eagles were handicapped by turnovers. They had six of them in that span, the final two of which led to back-to-back scoring opportunities for the Hokies, including a Darius Maddox slam.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj43OjQxIGxlZnQgaW4gMUg6IFZpcmdpbmlhIFRlY2ggMTksIEJDIDEw Ljxicj48YnI+S2V2ZSBBbHVtYSBoYXMgYSBnYW1lLWhpZ2ggMTAgcG9pbnRz IHJpZ2h0IG5vdy4gSGUgaGl0IGEgMy1wb2ludGVyIHdoZW4gSmFtZXMgS2Fy bmlrIGJhY2tlZCBvZmYgb24gaGltLiBUaGVuIGhlIGdvdCBLYXJuaWsgaW4g dGhlIHBvc3Qgd2l0aCBhbiBhbmQtb25lLCB0dXJuYXJvdW5kIGhvb2suPGJy Pjxicj5CQyBpcyAzLW9mLTEyIGZyb20gdGhlIGZsb29yLiBIb2tpZXMgYXJl IDgtb2YtMTkgKDItb2YtNCAzRkcpLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v dE1LSloxWGVKWSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3RNS0paMVhlSlk8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgQW5keSBCYWNrc3Ryb20gKEBhbmR5YmFja3N0cm9tKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FuZHliYWNrc3Ryb20vc3RhdHVz LzE0ODQ5NDE4MDA2MTU4MDQ5Mjg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFu dWFyeSAyMiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech’s leading scorer, fittingly carried the torch for Young’s squad. He mounted a quick 10 points, even knocking down a 3-pointer with Karnik easing off him. Soon after, he got Karnik to foul on a turnaround hook, which fell, too. As did the subsequent free throw, and the Hokies were up, 20-10. “I knew that offensive pace was going to kind of be a shock,” said first-year Eagles head coach Earl Grant, who noted his experience playing against Young’s Wofford teams when he was an assistant coach at Winthrop in the mid-2000s. “Once we settled in, we were able to hunker down and be able to be stingy on defense.” Cue a 10-4 Eagles run. It was a stretch that saw BC convert three consecutive field goal attempts, including an and-one Karnik finish through a David N’Guessan foul. The offensive mojo kept going for the Eagles, who ended the half 8-of-10 from the floor. Ashton-Langford dialed up back-to-back jumpers down the stretch, helping BC pull within two points of Virginia Tech, which took a 33-31 lead into the break. Part of BC’s scoring success could be attributed to the fact that Aluma and Mutts—both of whom had two personal fouls—had to sit for the final six-plus minutes of the frame. The teams traded buckets at the beginning of the second period. It was the theme of the half, really. BC and Virginia Tech shot north of 45% in the closing 20 minutes of regulation. Karnik explained postgame that the Hokies were late on switches inside, especially following screens. It freed him up in the paint, and his guards found him. That was certainly the case when he threw down a two-handed flush to give the Eagles their first lead of the game, a 35-33 advantage. Not too long after that, the Lehigh transfer eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career with a 3-pointer.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xNDoxOSBsZWZ0IGluIDJIOiBCQyA0MiwgVmlyZ2luaWEgVGVjaCA0 MS48YnI+PGJyPlRoZXNlIHRlYW1zIGFyZSB0cmFkaW5nIGJ1Y2tldHMuIFZp cmdpbmlhIFRlY2ggaGFzIG1hZGUgdGhyZWUgc2hvdHMgaW4gYSByb3cuIEJD IGlzIDUtb2YtOCB0byBzdGFydCB0aGUgMm5kIGhhbGYuPGJyPjxicj5UaGUg SG9raWVzIGNhbiYjMzk7dCBzdG9wIEphbWVzIEthcm5paywgd2hvIGhhcyAy MCBwdHMgb24gNy1vZi04IHNob290aW5nICg1LW9mLTUgRlRzKS4gS2Fybmlr IGp1c3Qga25vY2tlZCBkb3duIGEgdHJpcGxlLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vQzVRd2NCcHNGUyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0M1UXdjQnBzRlM8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQW5keSBCYWNrc3Ryb20gKEBhbmR5YmFja3N0cm9t KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FuZHliYWNrc3Ryb20v c3RhdHVzLzE0ODQ5NTM1NDQ2NTAxNTgwODE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+SmFudWFyeSAyMiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK