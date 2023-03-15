The offense has given the defense some problems through two days of camp, but that's not a bad thing.



Head coach Jeff Hafley said there's been some back and forth with both sides making plays, which is the ultimate goal during spring ball. One of the leaders of that defense this season is linebacker Kam Arnold. Arnold spoke to the media on Tuesday following the team's second practice and touched on a number of things revolving around that side of the ball.



Nothing has changed schematically with Sean Duggan and Aazaar Abdul-Rahim taking over as co-defensive coordinators and that could go a long way in helping BC's defense perform even better than it did last season in what was a tough year.



ON CRANKING THINGS BACK UP AFTER SPRING BREAK

"I feel like we were ready to go. I feel like our coaches did a good job getting us going (Tuesday) morning. We were bringing the juice from the jump. Coach Aazaar was running our defensive meeting, he got us going this morning, showed us some clips, just really emphasized this is what we love to do at the end of the day. At the end of the day, you've got to bring your own energy, your own juice from the jump so we can start fast as a defense."



ON NOT HAVING MUCH OF AN ADJUSTMENT WITH THE NEW DC'S

"Yeah, it's pretty much all the same thing. There hasn't been much changes. I feel really comfortable with the scheme and everything. I know other guys feel the same way. I'm excited. When you do the same scheme a couple times, you get more comfortable after a while. It feels good to be doing the same scheme again."



ON HOW IMPORTANT FAMILIAR FACES & VOICES TAKING OVER THE DC ROLES WAS FOR THE TEAM

"It was really important. Everybody already had a relationship built up with Coach Aazaar and Coach Duggan. We already know what type of coaches they are and they really emphasize to us, like, look, this defense we're running is our defense, it's a player's defense. Honestly, we've got to be the ones to set the tone and bring our own energy and juice. They're just telling us have fun. Don't be robotic. Celebrate and at the end of the day, it's football. Just have fun."



ON IF THE DEFENSE HAS BEEN ABLE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE OFFENSE WORKING WITH A NEW SCHEME

"Yeah. Our offense started out a little slow (Tuesday) and last practice as well. As far as the defense, we already know our scheme, we know what we're doing. We're just trying to use every hint, every clue that they give us and just use it to our advantage."



ON IF THERE'S ALREADY A CHIP ON THE COLLECTIVE SHOULDER OF THE DEFENSE & IF HE BELIEVES THEY'RE FLYING UNDER THE RADAR

"Yeah, definitely. It's about winning. At this point, we're doing everything we can to win games. Whether it be getting turnovers, getting on each other, coming with a different mindset, a different mentality, do whatever to win."



ON HOW DIFFERENT THINGS ARE WITH DUGGAN & AAZAAR COMPARED TO WITH TEM LUKABU

"I would just say Coach Duggan and Coach Aazaar, they're just more adamant about having fun. Coach Tem was a great coach. He definitely got on us and made us better as players, but I think Coach Duggan and Coach Aazaar really try to build our confidence up as players. They just emphasize having fun and loving the game every minute."



ON WHAT IT'S LIKE HAVING TWO DC'S

"It's pretty cool. I have good relationships with both, so I feel like I can go talk to either one of them and just talk to them. I can tell them what I feel and they can talk to me, tell me what they expect from me as a leader of the defense. It feels fine. I have a great relationship with both of them."