Justin Vander Baan Puts Name in Transfer Portal

Boston College men's basketball center Justin Vander Baan has entered the transfer portal, according to Verbal Commits.

Vander Baan played in 21 total games in his two years with the program. The 7-footer, who played for Mass Rivals with DeMarr Langford Jr., came in as a three-star recruit. Vander Baan also had offers from the likes of South Florida, Iona and St. Bonaventure.

He averaged 4.6 minutes and 0.9 points in 10 games as a freshman in 2020-21. This past season, Vander Baan's numbers weren't much different under new head coach Earl Grant. The reserve center averaged 5.2 minutes and 1.2 points per game.

His biggest performance came at Pittsburgh on Jan. 8. Vander Baan chipped in four points and two rebounds in a season-high 15 minutes of action. He filled the void inside after Pitt star John Hugley put James Karnik and Quinten Post in serious foul trouble. Eventually, the center tandem fouled out, and Vander Baan was left to hold down the fort in the paint.

Vander Baan also played double-digit minutes (11) at Notre Dame on Feb. 16. He made all four of his free throws but was 0-of-1 from the field. That game, however, he did foul out—as did Karnik—leaving BC without a big late.

Vander Baan was always BC's third center in 2021-22, though. As a result, his minutes came at a premium because of how much play Karnik and Post earned.

Vander Baan was originally recruited by Scott Spinelli, who was ousted with Jim Christian following the 2020-21 campaign. He joins freshman guard Kanye Jones as the second Eagle to enter the transfer portal this offseason.