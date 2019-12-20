Surprise, surprise!

At the end of the early signing period, Boston College landed a commitment and a letter of intent from Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall Campus wide receiver Justin Bellido, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound three-star (5.6 RR) receiver who had previously been committed to Minnesota.

Ranked the No. 9 prospect in the Empire State, Bellido is a major boost for the Eagles' offense.

Previously Taji Johnson was the Eagles' only wide receiver signee.

This is the first commitment of the Jeff Hafley era.

Eagle Action will have more on this developing story.