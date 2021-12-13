Jurkovec ‘Trying to Get Zay’ Flowers to Come Back

As soon as Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec announced his return to Chestnut Hill last week, the next question became: What about star wide receiver Zay Flowers?

After all, Jurkovec and Flowers have been the heartbeat of BC’s explosive aerial attack the past two seasons.

“I’m trying to get Zay,” Jurkovec said Saturday. “I think it’d be in his best interest to come back. I think he can have a great year next year, and we’d have a great offseason plan for how we’re going to get better.

“So I’ve been talking with him. We’ll see. But I’m hopeful that Zay will be back.”

Flowers earned All-ACC third-team honors this season. With Jurkovec out for six games, the speedy wideout’s production was down. Still, he led the team with 44 catches, 746 receiving yards and five scores. He also carried the ball seven times for 69 yards.

Flowers was tied for third in the ACC with six receptions of 40 or more yards. That number could very well have been doubled had Jurkovec been under center all season. Flowers frequently beat cornerbacks downfield only to dive for an overthrown ball and then somersault in frustration.

He was a Biletnikoff Award watch list nominee coming into the year. In 2020, Flowers racked up 892 receiving yards, the 18th-most in the FBS, en route to receiving All-ACC first-team recognition. He and Jurkovec instantly established a rapport that helped the Eagles surprise the ACC with the conference’s third-best passing offense.