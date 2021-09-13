Jurkovec's Instagram Story Photo Shows Injured Throwing Hand

Boston College starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec posted a photo to his Instagram story Monday afternoon, showing his injured throwing hand that he fell on during the first quarter of the Eagles' 45-28 win at UMass on Saturday.

BC has not released an official prognosis for Jurkovec's injury, and he was listed on the Eagles' Week 3 depth chart ahead of their matchup at Temple.

Head coach Jeff Hafley told reporters Sunday at noon that he had just met with team doctors. Jurkovec had received X-rays, Hafley said, and the medical staff was supposed to report back to him around 1:30 p.m. that day.

“All I know is he kind of fell on [his throwing hand] when he went down,” Hafley said.

Hafley said Sunday he was hopeful he'd find out good news about Jurkovec, when he was asked about BC's quarterback situation beyond backup Dennis Grosel.

“If we find out Phil cannot go, then we’ll sit down, and we’ll figure out who is the best to be the third right now,” Hafley said.

Hafley will meet with the media Tuesday morning.

Jurkovec completed 3-of-4 passes for 22 yards on his lone drive at UMass. The week before that against Colgate, he threw for 303 yards and a trio of touchdowns, in addition to running for a team-high 61. He catapulted to fifth in program history for most 300-yard passing games with five through his first 11 starts at BC.

Jurkovec shared ACC Co-Quarterback of the Week honors with Virginia's Brennan Armstrong in Week 1. The redshirt junior has blossomed into a star in Chestnut Hill after transferring to Notre Dame in January 2020.



The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native piloted the ACC's third-best aerial attack in 2020, helping revolutionize a BC offense that was run-oriented during Steve Addazio's seven-year tenure. Jurkovec was also the first BC starter to finish a season with a completion percentage higher than 60% since 2013.