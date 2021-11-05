Jurkovec Returns to Beat Virginia Tech, Rescue BC’s Season

Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley said this week that the Red Bandana Game Friday night was what the Eagles needed. Now in its eighth year, the event honors the late Welles Crowther, a BC alum who saved more than a dozen lives using a red bandana to cover his face from smoke and dust during the Sept. 11 World Trade Center Attacks.

The paisley-patterned uniforms the Eagles wear every year symbolize Crowther’s bravery and sacrifice. With BC riding a four-game losing streak, the outpouring of emotion, the popping of the fireworks and the gleaming of the Alumni Stadium lights was a resuscitation of sorts.

But so was the return of starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

After missing six games with a fracture to his throwing hand, Jurkovec—expected to miss the entire season—came back. It was fitting: On a night in which the Eagles honored Crowther, a hero in the real world, Jurkovec played hero on the gridiron, rescuing a BC season that was spiraling out of control.

Jurkovec ran for 65 yards, eight of which came on the opening touchdown and threw for 116 in a 17-3 win over Virginia Tech, the Eagles’ first ACC victory of the year.

Jurkovec tested his right hand right away. Not with a throw but with a run. A few plays after Pat Garwo III plowed forward for a 13-yard run, Jurkovec called his own number and scrambled for 11 yards. He went airborne at the end of the scamper and fell on the hand he injured back in Week 2.

But he was fine. And Eagles (5-4, 1-4 ACC) fans everywhere let out a collective sigh of relief. There was another when Jurkovec threw an interception to Virginia Tech (4-5, 2-3 ACC) cornerback Dorian Strong but then recovered a fumble on the return, which was tactfully forced by Jaelen Gill.

That weird sequence slingshotted the Eagles to the red zone. Three plays later, Jurkovec faked the handoff on the zone-read and fearlessly dove into the paint for his first touchdown since the season opener.

While a revitalized BC regained its quarterback, the Hokies lost theirs. Dual-threat Braxton Burmeister hit the turf awkwardly on a first-quarter keeper and never returned. True freshman Knox Kadum replaced Burmeister and completed one pass in the first half.

The one-dimensional Hokies offense produced just 113 total yards, 110 of which came on the ground.

Three of Virginia Tech’s five drives in the first half lasted less than 1:20 of game time, and none of the Hokies’ series in the opening two quarters went for more than 33 yards.

Jurkovec, who was just 3-of-8 for 22 yards in the first half, and the Eagles weren’t terribly successful offensively, either. But BC did squeeze out some more points before intermission.

