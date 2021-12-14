Jurkovec Listed With Heisman Trophy Odds for 2022

Phil Jurkovec was not himself when he returned to the field this season after missing six games with a fracture to his throwing hand. And sportsbooks know that.

The Boston College quarterback, who announced that he’s coming back for the 2022 campaign last week, is listed with 40/1 Heisman Trophy odds from BetOnline.

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the favorite to win the award next year with 13/4 odds. Then it’s Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud with 5/1 odds. After that, it’s Oklahoma-turned-South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler with 7/1 odds.

Some other notable ACC listees are Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (12/1), Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (22/1), Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (28/1), North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary (40/1), Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison (50/1) and Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham (50/1).