Jurkovec Listed With Heisman Trophy Odds for 2022
Phil Jurkovec was not himself when he returned to the field this season after missing six games with a fracture to his throwing hand. And sportsbooks know that.
The Boston College quarterback, who announced that he’s coming back for the 2022 campaign last week, is listed with 40/1 Heisman Trophy odds from BetOnline.
Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the favorite to win the award next year with 13/4 odds. Then it’s Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud with 5/1 odds. After that, it’s Oklahoma-turned-South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler with 7/1 odds.
Some other notable ACC listees are Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (12/1), Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (22/1), Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (28/1), North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary (40/1), Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison (50/1) and Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham (50/1).
Jurkovec took the conference by storm in 2020 after transferring from Notre Dame. He broke out for 2,558 passing yards while posting four 300-yard games and a 17:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Jurkovec piloted a revitalized BC aerial attack that ranked third in the ACC.
He was expected to build on that performance this season but sustained a season-threatening injury in Week 2 at UMass that called for surgery. Jurkovec beat his recovery time and came back to help the Eagles snap their four-game losing streak and clinch bowl eligibility for the sixth year in a row.
With the injury, though, his accuracy dipped. After accounting for five total touchdowns against Georgia Tech—three of which came on the ground—Jurkovec completed a combined 13-of-35 attempts the final two weeks of the regular season in losses to Florida State and Wake Forest.
He finished the year with 914 passing yards, seven touchdowns and four picks as well as a completion percentage of 54.2%. Jurkovec did, however, run for more than 50 yards in each of the five complete games that he played in.
BC’s last Heisman finalist was running back Andre Williams in 2013.